JULENE "JULIE" MARIE (DUDEK) GUSTAFSON St. Charles, Mo. Julene "Julie" Marie (Dudek) Gustafson, of St. Charles, Mo., passed away on the afternoon of March 5, 2020, after a long illness in the company of family and friends. She was more than a special wife, a fantastic mother of two children and a good friend to many. She was born in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on May 17, 1954, to Marcia (Barrett) and Donald Dudek. She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Mark; daughter, Jennifer; three sisters, Kate (Stan) Bachinski, Donna Dudek and Mary Dudek; one brother, Ed (Tammy) Dudek; and lifelong friends, Cam and Debbie Luerkens and Candy and Frank DeCamp. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her son, Drew. Throughout her life, Julie enjoyed her work colleagues in Cedar Rapids, Frederick Md., and St. Charles, Mo., all her loving friends in Cedar Rapids and St. Charles, traveling, gardening, cooking and many different hobbies and interests over the years. She was loved by and will be missed by many. Services: The family is being served by Baue Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Monday, March 9, at Baue Funeral Home Cave Springs, 3950 W. Clay St. Funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. Interment: St. Charles Memorial Gardens. Memorials, in lieu of flowers to Evelyn's House or . Visit baue.com.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 8, 2020