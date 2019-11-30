|
JULIA ANN MARTIN Tipton Julia Ann Martin, 68, of Tipton, entered eternity on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28, 2019, while under the care of the Bird House Hospice House in Iowa City. Visitation will be held on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 from 9 to 11 a.m., with memorial services beginning at 11 a.m. in the Trinity Lutheran Church, Tipton, and lunch to follow. Pastor Beth Wartick will officiate. Burial will follow at a later date. Online condolences may be shared at www.fryfuneralhome.com. A memorial fund has been established in her name, with the proceeds donated to her family.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 30, 2019