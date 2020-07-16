JULIA ANN SCHARES Jesup Julia Ann Schares, 86 years old of Jesup, Iowa, died Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at MercyOne-Covenant Medical Center, Waterloo, Iowa, of natural causes. Family funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 18, at St. Athanasius Catholic Church, Jesup. The Mass will be livestreamed for the public on the church website at www.sataparish.com
then click on the first button for YouTube. Public graveside services are scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Athanasius Catholic Cemetery in Jesup. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 17, at White Funeral Home, Jesup, Iowa, with a Catholic Daughters of America Rosary at 3 p.m. Friday. Masks and social distancing will be required. Memorials will be directed to St. Athanasius Catholic School and St. Athanasius Catholic Church in Jesup. Online condolences may be posted at www.white-mthope.com
. Julia was born Sept. 19, 1933, in Cedar Falls, Iowa, the daughter of John "Mully" Mullenberg and Margharitto "Anna" Prosperi. She attended Cedar Falls schools and graduated from Cedar Falls High School. On June 9, 1956, Julia was united in marriage to Donald Jacob "Jake" Schares at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Cedar Falls. They made their home and raised their family in Jesup where she became active as a Girl Scout Leader and a volunteer at St. Athanasius School. She also was involved in the church RCIA program and bereavement support group. Julia also worked 20-plus years as a postal clerk at the Jesup Post Office. Julia is survived by three daughters, Patricia (Kevin) Pruisner of Dike, Iowa, Sandra McMahon of Waterloo, Iowa, and Donna M. Schares of Elgin, Ill.; four sons, Michael J. (Donna) Schares of Jesup, Jeffrey D. (Sharon) Schares of Independence, Iowa, William J. (Kara) Schares of North Liberty, Iowa, and Jason R. (Stacey) Schares of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; 10 grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; six step-great-grandchildren; one sister, Patty Syndergaard of St. Paul, Minn.; and two brothers, Jack (Judy) Mully of Coralville, Iowa, and Delbert Mullenberg (who died two hours following Julia's death) of Azle, Texas. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald J. Schares, on June 12, 2002; also preceding her in death were her parents; one son, Richard Schares, in infancy; two sisters, Geraldine Potter and Lois Miller; and two brothers, William Mullenberg and Thomas Mully.