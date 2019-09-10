|
|
JULIA ANN DYE Port Wing, Wis. Julia "Judy" Ann Dye, 71, Port Wing, Wis., passed away Aug. 16, 2019, at her home after an extended illness. She was employed at Quaker Oats in Cedar Rapids for 43 years, retiring in June 2010. She was the first female trained to do a "man's job" as a forklift operator. Friends she made at Quaker Oats held a special place in her heart. Julia believed in the Lord Jesus Christ (John 3:16). She had a great faith and trust in God, whom she took with her everywhere and shared with many. She knew that without Him she would have never survived. God gave her her strength in her time of need. Julia loved fishing, camping, watching sports and spending time at the lake. She was a generous person, had a quick wit and a wonderful storyteller. Her personality will be missed by all who knew her. Per her wishes, Miss Dye has been cremated. A celebration of life has been planned at Julia's favorite place, her lake home in Port Wing. Survivors include her partner and caregiver, Valerie Helmick; her sister, Carol Meeks (Larry); nieces, Rachael, Laurie and Heather; sister-in-law, Debbie Dye; three great-nephews, Chandler, Tyler and Mason; and numerous cousins and friends.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 10, 2019