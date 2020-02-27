|
|
JULIA KAY DAVISSON West Branch Julia Kay Davisson passed away on Feb. 24, 2020. The family is honoring her wishes of cremation with no services. Kay was born Jan. 29, 1938, in Sigourney, Iowa, to Charles (Pete) Stansbury and Helen Ooley Stansbury. She grew up in South English and graduated from North English High School. She married Aubrey V. Davisson in Belton, Texas, on July 2, 1955. They lived in Keota before moving to Cedar Rapids in 1971. She retired in 1993 from B. Dalton's after almost 20 years of managing the Lindale Mall store in Cedar Rapids. While at Lindale, she served terms as president of the Board of Directors and president of the Mall Association. In 1986, Kay and Aubrey moved to an acreage near Toddville where Kay enjoyed her flowers and garden. She also liked to fish and hunt mushrooms. She is survived by three children, Jeffrey Charles (Janice) Davisson, Deanna Kay (Bob) Pedersen and Monty Vincent Davisson; two grandchildren Wesley J. (Jodi) Clemens and Monica Kay (Corey) Nemmers; and three great-grandchildren, Alexis, Kalvin and Lincoln. She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Lois, and her husband, Robert Hull and infant brother, Robert Lee. She was "Granny" to many and will be dearly missed. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.iowacremation.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 27, 2020