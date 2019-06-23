Home

JULIAN WELSH Cedar Rapids Julian Welsh, 30, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019. A Celebration of Life Gathering will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 29, at the Welsh family home: 6301 Hillcrest Road SW, Cedar Rapids. Arrangements were made by Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cedar Rapids. Julian was born Oct. 21, 1988, in Cedar Rapids, the son of Richard Welsh and Sandi Welsh-Jacobs. He worked in construction and most recently was employed by J. Goos Renovation. Julian enjoyed camping and cooking, especially creating unique wrap sandwiches and eating spicy food. He was a ramen noodle, taco and sushi connoisseur. Julian loved all types of music, but he especially enjoyed rap. Above all, he loved his children. Julian will be remembered as a loving, kind, humble and loyal person. He was honest and had a big heart. Julian had a great sense of humor and an infectious smile. He will be missed by his family and a wide circle of friends. Julian is survived by his children, Jayla, Keyanna, Violet and Fontez; father, Richard Welsh (fiancee, Pam Jacobs); mother, Sandi Welsh-Jacobs; siblings, Megan Saylor, Taylor Welsh and Mason Welsh, all of Cedar Rapids; several nieces and nephews; special aunt, Michelle Collum; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Wanda Moen. Memorials may be directed to Julian's family. Please share a memory of Julian at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on June 23, 2019
