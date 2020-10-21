Juliane Ceynar

JULIANE CECILE CEYNAR Iowa City Juliane Cecile Ceynar, 55, died Oct. 17, 2020. She was born June 14, 1965, to John and Rose (Trares) Duer, in Akron, Ohio. She graduated from Parkersburg Catholic High School in West Virginia in 1983 and West Liberty State College in West Virginia in 1988. After college, she moved to Iowa and worked at Iowa's Child Preschool for many years. She was most recently employed by the Iowa City Community School District in nutrition services at Van Allen Elementary. She enjoyed baking, walking and reading a good book. Julie also loved all of her golden retriever rescues, Shep, Gus, Buddy, Lexi and Angel. Julie is survived by husband, Dan; their children, Ryan and Grace; her mother, Rose Duer; in-laws, Ray and Sally Ceynar; sisters, Terri (Paul) Thilges, Barb (Joe) Dickerson, Nancy Wood, Joanne (Bill Melvin) Duer and Christina (Eric) Kerekes; brothers, David, Joe (Meg) Duer, Tom (Kolinda) Duer and John (Becky) Duer; and many nieces and nephews. Julie was preceded in death by her infant son, Nicholas; father, John Duer; sisters-in-law, Patricia Duer and Tammy (Ceynar) Delaney; brother-in-law, Brad Wood; niece, Jessica Thilges; and nephew, Mikel Delaney. Please, no flowers but instead consider memorials to the family for the children, donations to animal shelters or nature. Per Julie's wishes, there will be a Celebration of Life at a later date in lieu of formal services. To share a thought, memory or condolence with her family, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com
