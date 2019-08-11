Home

Julianne Herman Obituary
JULIANNE MARIE HERMAN Marion Julianne Marie Herman, 79, of Marion, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019. The family will greet friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion. Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marion. Burial will take place at St. Joseph Cemetery in Prairieburg. Julianne was born Aug. 30, 1939, in Anamosa, Iowa, the daughter of Leo William and Marie Catherine (Lawrence) Holub. She attended St. Joseph's Elementary School, graduated from Central City High School and Capri Beauty College. On Feb. 19, 1966, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Prairieburg, she was united in marriage to Charles Herman. Julianne owned and operated a beauty shop in Monticello for eight years and was a prominent business person in the community. After her first son was born, she sold the shop and moved to Sigourney to begin life on the family farm. She was a devoted wife and loving mother, enjoying simple pleasures and taking great pride in raising her children in rural Iowa. In later life, she maintained her cosmetology license and volunteered at the Marion Public Library. She enjoyed playing euchre and spending time with her family members. Throughout her life, she was a devout member of the Catholic church. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. She is survived and lovingly remembered by her three sons, Michael (Julie) Herman of Palatine, Ill., Patrick (Shannon) Herman of Medina, Ohio, and Thomas (Sherri) Herman of Walnut Creek, Calif.; daughter, Catherine Herman of Iowa City; grandchildren, Ethan, Evan, Elise, Madison (Jared), Logan (Tyler), Sam, Riley, Ashley and Andrew; great-grandchildren, Ana and Natalie; sisters, Frances (Bob) Heid of Lakewood, Colo., and Rosemary (Bill) Carroll of Central City; brother, Raymond (Marie) Holub of Scottsdale, Ariz.; and sisters-in-law, Suzi Holub of DeForrest, Wis., and Liz Holub of Donaldson, Ind. Julianne was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, Jack, Lawrence and Irvin. Please share a memory of Julianne at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 11, 2019
