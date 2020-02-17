Home

Julie Marie (McAllister) Funke


1961 - 2020
Julie Marie (McAllister) Funke Obituary
JULIE MARIE (MCALLISTER) FUNKE Greeley Julie Marie (McAllister) Funke, 58, of Greeley, Iowa, embraced the light of God on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020. Left to cherish Julie's memory are her husband, Dan; her sons, Travis (Courtney) Funke of Iowa City, and their children, Logan and Ella; Austin (Hailey) Funke of Elkader, and their son, Parker; and Drew (Abigail) Funke of Lisbon. Julie also is survived by her cherished mother, Marlene McAllister of Dyersville; her siblings, Vicki (Jerry) Dunkel of Dyersville, Randy (Doris) McAllister of Earlville, Beth (David) Feldmann of Center Point, Christine (Steve) Herbers of New Vienna, Ron (Annette) McAllister of Marion and Rick (Karla) McAllister of Marion. Julie's several nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews will miss their beloved aunt. Our family wishes to thank the nurses and caregivers of Regional Medical Center Hospice of Manchester for their loving support and care. Memorials may be designated to Hall-Perinne Cancer Center or Regional Medical Center Hospice. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com. Mass of Christian Burial: 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Manchester, with the Rev. Gabriel Anderson presiding. Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Manchester. Friends also may call from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Thursday at the church. Private family scripture service: 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Manchester. Interment: St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Greeley, Iowa.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 17, 2020
