JULIE R. PEDRICK North Liberty Julie R. Pedrick, 58, of North Liberty, died Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at the Bird House Hospice Home of Johnson County. Julie chose to be cremated. Her family will greet friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service in Iowa City. A Celebration of Julie's Life will begin at 11 a.m. Friday at North Liberty First United Methodist Church, 85 N. Jones Blvd. Burial will be private. Survivors include her husband, Brian; their two daughters, Sarah Conner (Jon) of North Liberty and Rachael Pedrick (Alec Jamison) of Cedar Rapids; and two granddaughters, Kennedy Conner and Reagan Conner. A complete obituary may be found at www.lensingfuneral.com.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 16, 2019