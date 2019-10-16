Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
605 Kirkwood Ave
Iowa City, IA 52240
319-338-8171
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
605 Kirkwood Ave
Iowa City, IA 52240
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
North Liberty First United Methodist Church
85 N. Jones Blvd
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Julie Pedrick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Julie Pedrick

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Julie Pedrick Obituary
JULIE R. PEDRICK North Liberty Julie R. Pedrick, 58, of North Liberty, died Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at the Bird House Hospice Home of Johnson County. Julie chose to be cremated. Her family will greet friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service in Iowa City. A Celebration of Julie's Life will begin at 11 a.m. Friday at North Liberty First United Methodist Church, 85 N. Jones Blvd. Burial will be private. Survivors include her husband, Brian; their two daughters, Sarah Conner (Jon) of North Liberty and Rachael Pedrick (Alec Jamison) of Cedar Rapids; and two granddaughters, Kennedy Conner and Reagan Conner. A complete obituary may be found at www.lensingfuneral.com.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Julie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
Download Now