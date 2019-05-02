Home

June A. Allison

June A. Allison Obituary
JUNE A. ALLISON Clarence June A. Allison, 94, of Clarence, died Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at her daughter's home in Clarence. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, May 3, at Chapman Funeral Home in Clarence with the Rev. Tot Taylor officiating. Burial will be held at a later date at Memory Gardens in Iowa City. Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until service time at the funeral home. June was born on June 7, 1924, in Lone Tree, Iowa, to Harry Lee and Sarah (Gallaugher) Fountain. June enjoyed watching birds, was avid about traveling and crocheting, and could do anything she put her mind to. She was an Old Settlers member, a genealogy buff and a University High alumni historian. June loved her family dearly. She is survived by her daughters, Patricia Osborne of Marion, Connie Walker of Clarence and Elizabeth "Betty Lou" Allison of Iowa City; grandchildren, Merideth Flanders, Tony Allison, Jerry Ellis, Emily Allison, Cora White and Austin Allison-Schuppert; great-grandchildren, Rhiannon, Evan, Jake and Amelia Jean; and sister, Marjorie Reese. June was preceded in death by her parents; son, Tony L. Allison; daughter, Gloria Jean; four sisters; four brothers; numerous nieces and nephews; best friend, Alice Sedivec; and sons-in-law, Gary Osborne and Kenneth Walker. Please direct online condolences to www.chapmanfh.com.
Published in The Gazette on May 2, 2019
