|
|
JUNE A. GADKE Stanwood June A. Gadke, 75, of Stanwood, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at UnityPoint-St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, at Chapman Funeral Home in Clarence with the Rev. Ron Lashmit officiating. Burial will follow at the Stanwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, at Chapman's in Clarence. June was born June 1, 1944, to Everett and Marie (LaRue) Wagner in Cedar County, Iowa. She married Glen Gadke on May 9, 1964, at the Stanwood Methodist Church. He passed away on July 14, 2016. June loved spending time with her grandchildren and dog sitting her grandpuppies. She enjoyed gambling with her nieces, going south in the winter with Glen and watching nature. She also enjoyed her breakfast on Saturday mornings with her friends. She is survived by her son, Chad (Kim) of Tipton; grandchildren, Kyle, Keely and Karlee Gadke; several nieces and nephews; sister-in-law, Elaine Bainter of Ozarks, Mo.; and her three precious grandpuppies. June was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Alan; and grandson, Kameron. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.chapmanfh.com.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 29, 2019