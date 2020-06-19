JUNE C. HEAD Marengo June C. Head, 95, of Marengo, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Rose Haven Nursing Home. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, June 21, at the Marengo Cemetery, Marengo, with Pastor Lisa Crow officiating. The family will receive friends at noon Sunday, June 21, at the cemetery. All guests are respectfully requested to wear a mask and practice social distancing. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established. Kloster Funeral Home, Marengo, is assisting the family with arrangements. June Head was born Sept. 7, 1924, in Walker, Minn., to Clarence and Anna (Rittinger) Corrick. She graduated from Walker High School and then earned her two-year degree at Bemidji State Teachers College. She then taught first grade in Walker. While her Uncle Tony was in the U.S. Army during World War II, he introduced her to Merle Head. Merle and June were married on Sept. 21, 1947. Together, she and Merle farmed and raised four children. She spent many hours helping with the farming, growing and harvesting a garden, cooking, and tending to flowers that she and her good friends shared a passion for growing. She was a member of the Happy Homemakers Club and a charter member of the Iowa County Genealogy Society. She and Merle spent countless hours traveling and researching the history of the family. After retiring, she and Merle spent winters in Texas and traveled into Mexico, Canada and Alaska. She continued to winter in Texas after Merle passed away. A special highlight of her time in Texas was having her family visit. She also traveled to Europe in 2000. June enjoyed attending the Methodist churches in Marengo and Koszta. June is survived by her daughters, Valerie (Leo) Kreutner and Rosalie (Mark) Beashore; and daughter-in-law, Sherri Head; six grandchildren, Karl (Kristine) Kreutner, Kelli (Dustin) Yates, Jason (BreAnn) Beashore, Kristopher (Tina) Kreutner, Ryan (Freedom) Beashore and Ryan Head (Julie Carlson); seven great-grandchildren, Jackson and Thomas Beashore, Luke, Savannah and Brandon Kreutner, Adeline Head and Joshua Kreutner; two brothers, Clayton and Larry Corrick; and an abundance of nieces and nephews. June was preceded in death by her husband, Merle, in 1989; her son, Kendall, in 2000; and her son, Virgil, in 2017. Online condolences: www.klosterfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Jun. 19, 2020.