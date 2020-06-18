June Grace (Topping) Ulferts
JUNE GRACE ULFERTS (TOPPING) Anamosa June Grace Ulferts (Topping), of Anamosa, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at her home surrounded by family. June Grace Topping was born July 4, 1935, the daughter of William and Elizabeth Topping. She married Lavern Ulferts on June 27, 1954, in Anamosa, Iowa. June will be remembered as a kind, loving homemaker whose priority was always her family. She enjoyed gardening with Lavern and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. June is survived by her husband of 66 years, Lavern; five children, Debra Edgerly, Cedar Rapids, Becky Jaworski (Gary), Arkansas, Daniel Ulferts, Monticello, Corey Ulferts, Cedar Rapids, and Timothy Ulferts (Jennifer), Cedar Rapids; 11 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Ani Adar, Nevada, and Erna Young (Lloyd), Missouri. June was preceded in death by her son, Rick; her sisters, Bionda and Bessy; and her brothers, Rhine and Edwin. The family would like to thank Above & Beyond Hospice Care for the wonderful care June received. A memorial has been established in June's name. Please leave a message or tribute to the Ulferts family on our web page, www.iowacremation.com under obituaries.

Published in The Gazette on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
