JUNE OLIVE (THEEL) GRISSOM Marion June Olive (Theel) Grissom, 86, of Marion, passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019, at Terrace Glen Village following a sudden illness. The family will greet friends from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday, April 5, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Marion. A Celebration of Life will follow at 10:30 a.m. Friday at the funeral home with the Rev. Dr. Nancy Redman officiating. A graveside service will take place at 2 p.m. Friday at Thorpe Union Cemetery in rural Manchester. June is survived by her six children, David Grissom (special friend Deb Heins) of Robins, Dennis Grissom of Marion, Debra (David) LaKose of Cedar Rapids, Daniel (Sherry) Grissom of Fairfax, Donald (Emili) Grissom of Robins and DeAnna Houk of Cedar Rapids; 14 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren and one on the way; brother, Niles (Yvonne) Theel; three sisters, Wanda Hentges, Bev Fannon and Erma Wulfekhule; sister-in-law, Beverly Noska; sister and brother-in-law, Claudia and Tom Griffin; and many nieces, nephews and extended family members. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harold Wayne Grissom; two daughters, Donna Jane and Denise; son, Douglas Wyatt; two daughters-in-law, Denise Grissom and Stephanie Grissom; brother, Bob Theel; sister, Dorothy Farmer; five brothers-in-law, Bill Farmer, Dick Hentges, John Fannon, Bill Wulfekhule and Leonard Noska; sister-in-law, Corinne Theel; and numerous nieces and nephews. June was born May 9, 1932, in Manchester, Iowa, the daughter of Herman and Gertrude (Tinkey) Theel. She attended school in Strawberry Point and helped her parents on the family farm. On Nov. 6, 1953, June married Harold Grissom at the First Lutheran Church in Manchester. In 1954, they moved to a farm near Masonville and moved to Robins in 1962. June worked for Collins Radio until her retirement. Nothing gave June greater joy than the time she spent with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved to read, listen to country music, crochet, garden and go on long drives. The family would like to extend a special thank-you to the caregivers at Terrace Glen and hospice for the wonderful care given to June these past few weeks. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed in June's memory to Camp Courageous, 12007 190th St., Monticello, or the , 2530 73rd St., Des Moines, IA 50322. Please share a memory of June at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on Apr. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary