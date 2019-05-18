JUNE HELEN ECKRICH Iowa City June Helen Eckrich, 90, longtime Iowa City resident, passed away Saturday, May 11, 2019, at the Colonial Manor Care Center in Columbus Junction, Iowa. June was born June 26, 1928, in rural Johnson County, Iowa, the daughter of Frank W. and Carrie (Pitlick) Schenk. She was united in marriage on Feb. 15, 1949, in Guttenberg, Iowa. The couple lived in the Iowa City area most of their life until moving to Sun City, Ariz., in 1991. June returned to this area in October 2012, nearly five years after Joe's death in Arizona. Her family includes two children, Nancy Jo Todd of Muscatine and Steve Eckrich of West Branch; and two grandsons, Joe Eckrich and Justin Todd. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; grandsons, Jason Eckrich and Bradley J. Todd; siblings, Ruby, Helen, Stanley and Raymond; and a son-in-law, Gary Todd. Private family services have been held with internment at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Iowa City. To share a thought, memory or condolence with her family, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com. Published in The Gazette on May 18, 2019