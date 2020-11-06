JUNE MARIE HENRICHS BUOL "JUNEBUG" Scotch Grove June Marie Henrichs Buol "JuneBug," 94, of Scotch Grove, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at the Monticello Nursing & Rehabilitation Center after a period of declining health. Family services will be held Nov. 7 at the Kramer Funeral Home in Monticello, Iowa, and burial at the Scotch Grove cemetery. There will be no visitation. The Rev. Frank Shepherd Jr. will officiate. June was born June 28, 1926, at the Henrichs' family farm outside of Scotch Grove. She was the only, much-loved daughter of Wlliam B. Henrichs and Fannie Johanna (Hedden) Henrichs. She attended country school through the eighth grade, and then moved to Monticello to complete her education. She graduated at the age of 16, with the Class of 1943. She also was a member of the Scotch Grove band and 4-H club. She attended Coe College in Cedar Rapids, and then joined the workforce. Over the years, she worked at Energy Manufacturing, Yeastex, Kromminga Motors, Fred Iben Excavating, Lasso E RV Inc., Dee Gosling & Co., Job Service of Iowa and Jones Regional Medical Center. In addition to these jobs, she was very proud that she worked at Balster's Implement and Parts Co. from 1952 until 2009. She was baptized and confirmed at Wayne Zion Lutheran Church and then married Robert J. Buol on Sept. 11, 1955. At the time of her passing, she was a member of the Scotch Grove Presbyterian Church. June and Bob farmed in the Scotch Grove area, moved to Center Junction, and finally back to Scotch Grove. She was a founding member of Midland Council of Churches and a founding member of the Scotch Grove Pinochle club. She was the treasurer at Scotch Grove Presbyterian Church for many years and was a correspondent for the Monticello Express. She enjoyed travelling with Bob to Bluegrass festivals, dancing, playing cards, reading, eating out and social media. Surviving are five daughters, Janet of Cedar Rapids, Jeri (Greg) Smith of Iowa City, Jill (Dan) Krapfl of Coggon, Jayne (Don) Lyons of Denison and Jacqueline of North Liberty; six grandchildren, Devin (Rachel) Smith, Trevor (WeiJing) Smith, Nick (Carrie) Krapfl, Nate (Megan) Krapfl, Teala Krapfl (Mike Perna) and Robert D. Lyons; 10 great-grandchildren, Mahala, Lydia, Katherine Smith; Arthur Smith; Kendall, Blake, Landry Krapfl; Dreis, Everly and Hayes Krapfl. Special cousins: Susan (Yorgos) Zazas, Lynn Liontos and Jon (Ann) Schrader; her sisters-in-law, Lorraine Haag and Elaine Buol; her chosen sisters of her heart, JoAnne (Bob) Klinkhammer, JoAnne (Neal) Paulsen and Dee (Paul) Rohrbacker; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. June was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Fannie; her husband, Bob, in 2005; her special aunts, Minnie (Arend) Balster and Lena (Alva) Zimmerman; her cousin, Leslie Balster; her chosen sisters of her heart, Mayeda Jansen, Joyce Paulsen and Delores Schrader; her in-laws, John, Elizabeth, Lavern, Eddie, John Jr., Marvin Buol and Elaine Stoneking; and numerous relatives on the Hedden/Henrichs sides. Condolences may be directed to the family in care of Kramer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 791, Monticello, IA 52310. Special thanks to Danielle Capron for her help, kindness and love over the years. Our JuneBug again is dancing the night away. And so it goes ... Information available at www.kramerfuneral.com
