1/1
June McCoy
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share June's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JUNE VIOLET (GRIGSBY) MCCOY Cedar Rapids June Violet (Grigsby) McCoy, 84, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away peacefully at home on July 16, 2020, surrounded by her loving family, after a brief battle with cancer. She was born to Charles Albert Grigsby and Violet Louise (Woolf) Grigsby, on April 6, 1936, in Columbus, Ohio. They moved to Cedar Rapids in 1965, where they settled to raise their family and pastor the First Pentecostal Church. She is survived by her husband, the Rev. James O. McCoy; one brother, Harold (Merry) Grigsby of Kokomo, Ind.; and four children, Dennis (Robbin) McCoy of Jackson, Tenn., Rebecca (Richard) Wearmouth of Independence, Iowa, Everett (Rhonda) McCoy of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Esther (Brian) Henry of Daniels, W.Va. She was blessed with 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren, all surviving. She was preceded in death by her parents. June's memorial service will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, July 23, at River of Life, 3801 Blairs Ferry Rd. NE, Cedar Rapids. In honor of her life and love for color, she would appreciate everyone wearing colors to celebrate her life. (June hated black!) In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Churches of Marion Food Pantry, www.paypal.com/pools/c/8qWYgeh4VS.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Memorial service
10:00 AM
River of Life
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 22, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. June was a wonderful woman. I worked with her about 35 years ago at Rockwell. She was a very kind and caring person. Again, I am very sorry for the families loss.
Zorrie Forsythe
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved