JUNE VIOLET (GRIGSBY) MCCOY Cedar Rapids June Violet (Grigsby) McCoy, 84, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away peacefully at home on July 16, 2020, surrounded by her loving family, after a brief battle with cancer. She was born to Charles Albert Grigsby and Violet Louise (Woolf) Grigsby, on April 6, 1936, in Columbus, Ohio. They moved to Cedar Rapids in 1965, where they settled to raise their family and pastor the First Pentecostal Church. She is survived by her husband, the Rev. James O. McCoy; one brother, Harold (Merry) Grigsby of Kokomo, Ind.; and four children, Dennis (Robbin) McCoy of Jackson, Tenn., Rebecca (Richard) Wearmouth of Independence, Iowa, Everett (Rhonda) McCoy of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Esther (Brian) Henry of Daniels, W.Va. She was blessed with 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren, all surviving. She was preceded in death by her parents. June's memorial service will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, July 23, at River of Life, 3801 Blairs Ferry Rd. NE, Cedar Rapids. In honor of her life and love for color, she would appreciate everyone wearing colors to celebrate her life. (June hated black!) In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Churches of Marion Food Pantry, www.paypal.com/pools/c/8qWYgeh4VS
.