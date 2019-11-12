Home

JUNE ANN MENGLER Cedar Rapids June Ann Mengler, 84, died Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at Echo Hill Presbyterian Church. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at Cedar Memorial Park Chapel Stateroom. Survivors include June's children, Barbara K. (Robert) Mittman of Nevada and Steven (Paula) Mengler of Belle Plaine; two brothers, Guerin (Mary Kay) Thompson and Byron (Sheryl) Thompson; three grandchildren, Katie (Austin) Fortsch, Matthew Mengler and William (Haley) Mengler; and one great-granddaughter, Regan Fortsch. She was preceded in death by her husband, Orin; and her parents, Karl and Doris Yetter Thompson. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 12, 2019
