JUNE PENELOPE "PENNY" WATSON Iowa City June Penelope "Penny" Watson, 80, of Iowa City, passed from this life on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at Atrium Village in Hills, Iowa. A celebration of Penny's life will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, at St. Andrews Presbyterian Church at 140 Gathering Place Lane in Iowa City. There will be a time of visitation for family and friends from 11 a.m. Saturday until services at the church. Penny's service will be livestreamed on Saturday afternoon and can be viewed at the service time or anytime later. To view, please search "Remembering Penny Watson" on Facebook and request to join the group. Memorial donations can be made in her memory to St. Andrews Presbyterian Church, the Iowa City Animal Care and Adoption Center, the Iowa City Public Library or the Iowa Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association
. To share a thought, memory or condolence, visit the Gay & Ciha website at www.gayandciha.com
.