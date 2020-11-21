1/1
June Penelope "Penny" Watson
JUNE PENELOPE "PENNY" WATSON Iowa City June Penelope "Penny" Watson, 80, of Iowa City, passed from this life on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at Atrium Village in Hills, Iowa. A celebration of Penny's life will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, at St. Andrews Presbyterian Church at 140 Gathering Place Lane in Iowa City. There will be a time of visitation for family and friends from 11 a.m. Saturday until services at the church. Penny's service will be livestreamed on Saturday afternoon and can be viewed at the service time or anytime later. To view, please search "Remembering Penny Watson" on Facebook and request to join the group. Memorial donations can be made in her memory to St. Andrews Presbyterian Church, the Iowa City Animal Care and Adoption Center, the Iowa City Public Library or the Iowa Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association. To share a thought, memory or condolence, visit the Gay & Ciha website at www.gayandciha.com.

Published in The Gazette on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Visitation
11:00 AM
St. Andrews Presbyterian Church
NOV
28
Service
01:00 PM
St. Andrews Presbyterian Church
Funeral services provided by
Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service
2720 Muscatine Avenue
Iowa City, IA 52240
3193381132
