|
|
JUNE WALKER Springville June Walker, 95, of Springville, Iowa, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at the Ed and Joan Hemphill Hospice Unit within St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids. Private family graveside services will be held in Springville Cemetery in Springville. Arrangements by Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion. June was born Aug. 27, 1924, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the daughter of Hap and Eva Bishop. She graduated from high school and worked on the farm with her husband, Hubert. She is survived by her children, Terry (Doris) Walker, Beverly (Roland) Steiner, Debra (Ed) Lathrop and Nancy Walker; son-in-law, John Folken; 10 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. June was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Hubert Walker; daughter, Shirley Folken; son-in-law, Roland Steiner; and great-granddaughter, Ashley Steiner. Please share a memory of June at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 31, 2019