JUNE ZIRKELBACH Monticello June Zirkelbach, 96, died Tuesday evening, Dec. 1, 2020, at the Monticello Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, following complications from COVID-19. A public visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 10, at the Goettsch Funeral Home, Monticello, where private family services will follow. Masks must be worn and fitted properly over the nose and mouth at all times to enter the funeral home. Social distancing needs to be practiced as well. Interment will be in the Oakwood Cemetery. Surviving is a daughter, Barbara (Steve) Smith, Monticello; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Howard, on Oct. 13, 2020; three brothers, Claire, Wilmer and Delbert Richardson; and three sisters, Edith Mitchell, Ethel Holcomb and Beryl Brady. June Elizabeth Richardson was born June 24, 1924, at Mount Vernon, Iowa. She was the daughter of Glenn and Winona Johnston, Richardson. June graduated from the Martelle Community Schools in 1941. She continued her education at the Cedar Rapids Business College. June then worked at Prudential Insurance in Cedar Rapids for four years. June Richardson and Howard Zirkelbach were married on Dec. 23, 1946, at the Linn Grove Presbyterian Church, rural Mount Vernon. The couple farmed in the Center Junction area until 1985 when they retired from active farming. June was a member of the Scotch Grove Presbyterian Church, and the UPW. June was the church organist for several years as well. She enjoyed spending the winters in Ruskin, Fla., time with family and friends, knitting and music. The family would like to thank, Pennington Square for all the kindness and comfort given to both June and Howard over there several years with them. In addition they would like to acknowledge the staff at Monticello Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for their compassionate care given to June these past few months.



