JUSTEIN "JEFF" FRANKLIN COOK Cedar Rapids Justein "Jeff" Franklin Cook, 97, of Cedar Rapids, died Thursday, July 9, 2020, at The Gardens of Cedar Rapids. A private immediate family memorial service will be held on Friday, July 17, with inurnment and full military honors to follow at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery.
. Jeff was born Dec. 21, 1922, in Ottumwa, the son of Erwin and Ozela Cook. He graduated from McKinley High School in June of 1941. He was an apprentice pressman for the Cedar Rapids Gazette. Jeff married Bernadine B. Frame, May 10, 1942, in Lancaster, Mo., before serving in the military. He served in the U.S. Army during World War II and was honorably discharged in 1944. After his service, he was employed with the City of Cedar Rapids as the supervisor of the Recreation Department. Jeff proudly retired in 1985 after 40 years of service. Jeff enjoyed traveling, camping, fishing, golfing, cooking and woodworking; but his greatest love was spending time with family and friends. He was a member of Salem United Methodist Church, 50-year member of the Iowa Parks & Recreation Association, Elks Lodge, El Kahir Shrine, Consistory and Mizpha Masonic Blue Lodge, and Sunrise Optimist Club. Survivors include his son, Thomas (Suzanne) of Maple Grove, Minn.; son, Timothy (Vickii) of Kingman, Ariz.;, and daughter, Marcia "Marci" (Nigel) Wright of Marion, Iowa; eight grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Bernadine; parents; a brother, Melvin Cook; and a sister, Bernice (Cook) Dorcas. Memorial may be directed to the Salem United Methodist Church. Condolences may be left at www.cedarmemorial.com
