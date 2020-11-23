JUSTIN BERCHMAN STIFF Wellsville, Kan. Justin Berchman Stiff, 19, of Wellsville, Kan., passed away, Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, in Wellsville. Memorial services will be noon Saturday, Dec. 5, at Wilson's Funeral Home in Wellsville. Visitation is from 10 a.m. to noon before the services. Memorial contributions may be made to the Justin Stiff Memorial Fund in care of Wilson's, P.O. Box 486, Wellsville, KS 66092. Justin Berchman Stiff was born July 7, 2001, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the son of Scott and Lori (Carolan) Stiff. Justin moved with his family to Wellsville in 2005 and graduated from Wellsville High School in 2020. He was interested in becoming a welder, having completed his certification last year. He affectionately was called "Goofy Goober" by his dad and loved spending time with his family and friends. Justin enjoyed watching game grumps, playing video games, playing sports, anime, golfing, fishing and making things with his hands. Justin is survived by his parents of the home; his brother and sister-in-law, Jordon and Erica Stiff of Grandview, Mo.; sister, Jaden Stiff of the home; maternal grandparents, Loren and Kelly Carolan of Newhall, Iowa; paternal grandmother, Emogene Stiff of Tipton, Iowa; aunts and uncles, Lonnie and Amanda Carolan of Vinton, Iowa; Lottie Carolan Evans of Anniston, Ala.; Cory and Leslie McKibben of Vinton, Iowa; Lance Carolan of Riverside, Iowa; Doug and Luann Davis of Tipton, Iowa; Doug and Kim Stiff of Tipton, Iowa; and Kim and Karen Stiff of Tipton, Iowa; several cousins; and his best friend, Wyatt Campbell. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Dale Stiff; and his great-grandparents.



