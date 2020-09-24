JUSTIN C. CLEPPE Cedar Rapids Justin C. Cleppe, 46, of Riverside, formerly of Cedar Rapids, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at his home in Riverside. A Celebration of Life Service will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at Shores Event Center, 700 16th St. NE, Cedar Rapids, Iowa. For those attending, please use the elevator and go to the bottom floor. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family for his son Donovan's education fund. Sympathy notes may be left for the Cleppe family at www.sandhfuneralservice .com. Snyder and Hollenbaugh Funeral and Cremation Services of Riverside is caring for Justin's family and arrangements. Justin Cleppe was born Sept. 3, 1974, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the son of David L. Cleppe and Joann D. (Tipton) Borst. Justin attended Washington High School in Cedar Rapids. On May 20, 2019, Justin was united in marriage to Alicia Rock in Coralville. He enjoyed Cleppe Pyrotechnics, bowling, hunting, golfing, gardening and canning. He was an avid Iowa Hawkeyes and Green Bay Packers fan but, most of all, Justin dearly loved to spend time with his family. Justin Cleppe will be deeply missed by his wife, Alicia of Riverside; his children, Tyler Cleppe and his fiancee, Melissa Chayer of Marion, and Donovan Cleppe of the home; father, David Cleppe and friend, Connie of Batavia; stepfather, Dan Borst and friend, Carma of Cedar Rapids; two brothers, Chad Cleppe and his wife, Sandra of Marion and Todd Holland of Saukville, Wis.; three stepbrothers, Brian Borst of San Francisco, Chad Borst and his wife, Heidi of Wilmington, N.C., and Eric Borst of Marion; many nieces and nephews; and two fur babies, Snyperz and Babs. Justin was preceded in death by his paternal and maternal grandparents; mother, Joann Borst; and son, Spenser Stoll.



