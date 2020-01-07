Home

JUSTIN MICHAEL HAYWARD Alexandria, Va. Justin Michael Hayward, 42, of Alexandria, Va., passed away Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at United Medical Center in Washington, D.C. He was born May 13, 1977, in Independence, Iowa. He also lived in Cedar Falls and Champaign, Ill. He was employed by the Human Resources Research Organization (HumRRO) for 21 years. His co-workers held a private memorial service for him on Dec. 4, 2019, as well as compiling a book of their memories of working with Justin. Survivors include his mother, Patricia Keenan of Cedar Rapids; and his father, Michael Hayward of Independence. Justin also is survived by two brothers whom he cared for very much, Blake (Jessica) Hayward of Independence and Cameron (Brianna) Hayward of Jesup; and one niece and nephew, McKenzie and Logan. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Ralph and Barbara Keenan of Waukon; his aunt, Paula Keenan of Cedar Rapids; and his stepmom, Linda Hayward of Independence. A celebration of Justin's life is planned for Saturday, Jan. 11, from 2 to 5 p.m. at the River's Edge in Independence. This venue seemed quite appropriate given Justin's love of all types of sports, particularly the Hawkeyes and the Washington Capitals and Nationals.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 7, 2020
