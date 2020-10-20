Justin Ilg

JUSTIN CURTIS ILG Cedar Rapids Justin Curtis Ilg, 32, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital after a two-and-a-half-year courageous battle with lung cancer. He was surrounded by his loving family. A visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. As mandated by proclamation, face coverings must be used along with social distancing practiced. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, a private funeral service will be held Friday, Oct. 23, at St. Paul's United Methodist Church. Justin was born Oct. 7, 1988, to Larry and Sherrie (Curtis) Ilg, in Davenport, Iowa. He graduated from Cedar Rapids Prairie High School, Class of 2007, and then went on to Minnesota State Community and Technical College, earning a degree in powersports technology in 2010. He continued his education at Mount Mercy University, earning a B.A. in business management in January 2020. Justin was currently employed at Collins Aerospace. Justin was united in marriage to Tasia Flaucher on Sept. 16, 2017, in Tiffin, Iowa. He adored his goldendoodle, Maggie, who was a faithful companion throughout his journey. Cars, golfing, powersports, cheering on his sports teams, and spending time with friends and family are what Justin enjoyed most. He could also be found in the garage or with his dad in his free time. Justin was kind-hearted, selfless and humble. He loved his family. He was a friend to all who were blessed to know him. He left us too soon and will be greatly missed. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Melvin George Ilg; and a cousin, Reece Charles Ilg. Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of three years, Tasia Ilg; his parents, Larry and Sherrie Ilg, Swisher, Iowa; sister, Melissa (Oliver) East, New Berlin, Wis.; brother, Bryan (Stephanie) Ilg, Coralville, Iowa; grandparents, David and Marcia Curtis, Princeton, Iowa, and Beverly Ilg, DeWitt, Iowa; and nieces and nephews, Felix, Isaac and Chloe East and Ellasyn and Deacon Ilg. Also cherishing his memory are six aunts and uncles and nine cousins and their families. Justin always enjoyed the outdoors, so we extend an invitation to plant a tree in his memory anywhere you are able. In lieu of flowers, the family invites you to consider a memorial contribution to Cedar Rapids Parks and Recreation Memorial Trees, American Cancer Society
