Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
605 Kirkwood Ave
Iowa City, IA 52240
319-338-8171
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
1:00 PM
Justin Lee DeWitt

Justin Lee DeWitt Obituary
JUSTIN LEE DEWITT Coralville Justin Lee DeWitt, 39, died Friday, Feb. 7, 2020. A service of remembrance will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service in Iowa City. Burial will be in Bronson, Iowa. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established. Justin was born March 13, 1980, in Sioux City, the son of Rocky DeWitt and Julie Katseres. He was a 1998 graduate of West High School in Iowa City and the Kirkwood Community College culinary and restaurant management program. Justin is survived by his son, Kaden DeWitt; his parents, Julie Katseres (Randy Neubauer) and Rocky (Vicki) DeWitt; his brother, James (Natalie); grandparents, Joe Parks, Homer and Orma DeWitt; step- siblings, Jason (Ashley) Neubauer; Ruth Neubauer and Chase (Maria) Gill; and his former spouse, April Randall. Justin was preceded in death by his brother, Jeffrey; and his grandmother, Sharon Parks.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 10, 2020
