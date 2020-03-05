|
|
JUSTIN ROBERT JOHNSON Cedar Rapids Justin Robert Johnson, 42, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, recently passed away. Justin was born June 1, 1977, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. As a child he moved to Atlanta, Ga., and later moved back to Cedar Rapids. He married Emily Hartle in 2004. Their daughter Ellena was born in 2007. Justin enjoyed riding his Harley, bowling, music, remote control cars, lively discussions of aliens and, most importantly, spending time with his daughter Ellena. Justin is survived by his daughter, Ellena Johnson; ex-wife, Emily Johnson; dad, Don Jacobson; sister, Tabatha Saucedo (Alan); brother, Travis Scanlan; grandmother, Darlene Johnson; grandfather, Fred Johnson; as well as aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mom, Theresa Johnson; and great-grandmother, Anne Dalecky. A gathering for all family and friends (open to all) will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 6, 2020, at the Long Branch Hotel Grand Ballroom, 90 Twixt Town Rd. NE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52402. A private funeral service will take place at a later date not yet determined. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family, in care of Ellena Johnson.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 5, 2020