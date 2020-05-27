|
JUSTIN SCHMITT Waterloo Justin Schmitt, 38, of Waterloo, Iowa, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020, at Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Justin was born Dec. 21, 1981, in Manchester, Iowa, the son of James and Wanetta (Schmitt) Sadewasser. He attended Guttenberg High School and was a lead cook for many different restaurants throughout the years. He is survived by his children, Amber, Brooke, Trenton, James, Veronica and Juliette; grandson, Elijah; mother, Wanetta Sadewasser of Fairfax, Iowa; sisters, Ruby (Kenny) Tomkins of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Ashley Sadewasser of Storm Lake, Iowa; grandparents, Richard (Deb) Schmitt of Manchester, Iowa, and Joan Sadewasser of Guttenberg, Iowa; aunts and uncles, Virginia White of Earlville, Iowa, Norma (Paul) Olson of Gastonia, N.C., Gary (Tonya) Schmitt of Cedar Rapids, David (Barb) Schmitt of Farley, Iowa, Theresa Burns of Manchester, Joe Schmitt of Manchester, Linda (Ron) Pasker of New Vienna, Iowa, Lisa (Mike) Holtz of Manchester, Travis Schmitt of Manchester, Carla (Derek) Damon of Manchester, Glenda (Andres) Gomez of Manchester, Donald Schmitt of Manchester, David (Elaine) Sadewasser of Dubuque, Iowa, Dan Sadewasser of Potosi, Wis., Richard (Mary) Sadewasser of Guttenberg, Mark (Thalia) Sadewasser of Iowa City, Iowa, Matthew (Beth) Sadewasser of Guttenberg, Julie (Donald) Schmelzer of Guttenberg and Linda (Glen) Hines of Millville, Iowa; and many, many cousins. Justin was preceded in death by his father, James Sadewasser; grandfather, Donald Sadewasser; grandmother, Caroline Williams; uncle, Tom Sadewasser; and cousin, Bailey Austin Pasker. Please share a memory of Justin at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on May 27, 2020