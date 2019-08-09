Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hrabak Funeral Home
1704 7th Ave
Belle Plaine, IA 52208
319-444-2240
Resources
More Obituaries for Justin Zweigart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Justin Thomas Zweigart

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Justin Thomas Zweigart Obituary
JUSTIN THOMAS ZWEIGART Cedar Rapids Justin Thomas Zweigart, 24, of Cedar Rapids, formerly of Watkins, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, at the family farm in Watkins. Justin was born on Aug. 28, 1994, to Regis Zweigart and Laura O'Neill in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He graduated from Benton Community Schools and attended Iowa State University for a year before going to work for Nordstrom's in Cedar Rapids for six years. Justin was involved in band while in high school, playing the baritone and trumpet. Following high school, he played the baritone for Iowa State University and taps for the Norway American Legion. Justin enjoyed Harry Potter and puzzling. He loved spending time outdoors fishing and helping his dad on the farm. He is survived by his parents, Regis Zweigart of Watkins and Laura O'Neill of Cedar Rapids; brother, Joey (Emily Olson) Zweigart of Newhall; sisters, Amanda (Austin Yukl) Zweigart of Belle Plaine and Makayla (Hunter Roenfeldt) Zweigart of Cedar Rapids; grandmother, Mary O'Neill of Marion; beloved dogs, Jax and Teddy; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Justin is preceded in death by his grandparents, Walter and Helen Zweigart and Ralph O'Neill; and cousin, Benjamin Harvey. Private family services will take place at St. Michael's Cemetery, Norway, Iowa, at later date. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.neuhausfuneralservice.com. Brosh Funeral Service of Norway is assisting the family.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Justin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now