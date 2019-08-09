|
JUSTIN THOMAS ZWEIGART Cedar Rapids Justin Thomas Zweigart, 24, of Cedar Rapids, formerly of Watkins, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, at the family farm in Watkins. Justin was born on Aug. 28, 1994, to Regis Zweigart and Laura O'Neill in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He graduated from Benton Community Schools and attended Iowa State University for a year before going to work for Nordstrom's in Cedar Rapids for six years. Justin was involved in band while in high school, playing the baritone and trumpet. Following high school, he played the baritone for Iowa State University and taps for the Norway American Legion. Justin enjoyed Harry Potter and puzzling. He loved spending time outdoors fishing and helping his dad on the farm. He is survived by his parents, Regis Zweigart of Watkins and Laura O'Neill of Cedar Rapids; brother, Joey (Emily Olson) Zweigart of Newhall; sisters, Amanda (Austin Yukl) Zweigart of Belle Plaine and Makayla (Hunter Roenfeldt) Zweigart of Cedar Rapids; grandmother, Mary O'Neill of Marion; beloved dogs, Jax and Teddy; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Justin is preceded in death by his grandparents, Walter and Helen Zweigart and Ralph O'Neill; and cousin, Benjamin Harvey. Private family services will take place at St. Michael's Cemetery, Norway, Iowa, at later date. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.neuhausfuneralservice.com. Brosh Funeral Service of Norway is assisting the family.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 9, 2019