KADAESS JEAN ADAMS-QUARTERMAN AND ONEIMUS "OSKEE" EDWARD JAMES QUARTERMAN Cedar Rapids KaDaess Jean Adams-Quarterman, 12, and Oneimus "Oskee" Edward James Quarterman, 11, both of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died Sunday, May 5, 2019, following a motor vehicle accident. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 10, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cedar Rapids. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, May 11, at New Covenant Bible Church, 3090 N. Center Point Rd., Cedar Rapids. Pastor Jay Haugh and Pastor Bob Westfall will officiate. Burial: Linwood Cemetery, Cedar Rapids. KaDaess was born on Oct. 25, 2006, in Cedar Rapids, the son of Oneimus Quarterman and Crystal Adams. He was a sixth-grader at Prairie Creek School. KaDaess enjoyed playing baseball and dreamed of being a football player when he grew up. He was book smart and a computer whiz. By the age of 3 KaDaess had figured out phone technology. He was a sensitive soul with a beautiful smile and a beautiful laugh. Oneimus was born on March 14, 2008, in Cedar Rapids, the son of Oneimus Quarterman and Crystal Adams. He was a fifth-grader at Prairie Creek School. Oneimus had an infectious smile. He was quite a jokester and he loved to make people laugh. Oneimus had a natural athletic ability. He was dribbling a basketball at 2 years old. Oneimus idolized Steph Curry and dreamed of being as good as him someday. He was rambunctious and had extreme ambition in everything he did. KaDaess and Oneimus were the best of friends who loved to play Fortnite together. They were inseparable and fierce protectors of their family. Survivors include their mother, Crystal Adams; siblings, Ashley, Zachary and Katrina Quarterman, Lashell Walker, DaBryana (Kyle Kober), Audre'ana and Keyauna Miller, Ceondae Adams and Gianna Quarterman; grandmother, Joy Paul; aunts, Jeanine Hardaway, Joyce Quarterman (Colbert Dotson), Theresa (Archie) Quarterman-Collier, and Jessie McCullum; great-aunt, Helen Adams; uncles, James Adams and Geramie Hardaway Sr.; cousins, Anique Adams, Geramie Hardaway Jr., JaNaya Hardaway, Clayton Courtney, Rodney Courtney, Lillian Courtney, Deona Adams (Shawn Anderson), Dana Adams and Debbie Adams; and many special extended family members who were close to the boys' hearts. They were preceded in death by their father, Oneimus Quarterman; grandparents, Al and Irene Quarterman, Larry "Fuz" Paul and James H. Adams; and cousins, Dorian and Cyncere Adams. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family. Published in The Gazette on May 9, 2019