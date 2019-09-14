Home

Gay & Ciha Funeral & Cremation
2720 Muscatine Avenue
Iowa City, IA 52240
(319) 338-1132
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Gay & Ciha Funeral & Cremation
2720 Muscatine Avenue
Iowa City, IA 52240
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Gay & Ciha Funeral & Cremation
2720 Muscatine Avenue
Iowa City, IA 52240
Kalee M. Nelson


1945 - 2019
KALEE M. NELSON Oxford Kalee M. Nelson, 74, of rural Oxford, died Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City. Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service in Iowa City, with burial to follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in her memory. For a complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 14, 2019
