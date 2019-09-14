|
KALEE M. NELSON Oxford Kalee M. Nelson, 74, of rural Oxford, died Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City. Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service in Iowa City, with burial to follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in her memory. For a complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 14, 2019