|
|
KAMERON "KAM" RAY MILLER Waterloo Kameron "Kam" Ray Miller, 48, of Waterloo, Iowa, passed away suddenly on Monday, April 13, 2020, at home. A graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, April 26, at West Union Cemetery on Highway 150. Becasue of the restrictions from the COVID-19 pandemic, the family asks everyone to meet in their cars at the West Union Fairgrounds between 12:45 and 1 p.m. Vehicles will then be led to the cemetery by the West Union Fire Department. You will be directed to turn your radios to a specific station as the service will be broadcast through that station. Upon entering the cemetery, the procession of vehicles will be directed by Kam's resting spot where the family will be located. Everyone will then be directed on where to go and eventually park. All persons will be required to stay in their vehicles before, during and after the service. In lieu of flowers, the family request monetary donations go to Bank 1st in West Union for his children's college fund. Kam was born on Jan. 27, 1972, in West Union, to Richard and Judy (Mann) Miller. He was baptized and confirmed at Bethel Presbyterian Church in West Union. Kam graduated from North Fayette High School in 1990. He was united in marriage to Melissa (Missy) Ott on Sept. 16, 2000, in West Union. Two children were born to this union. For the past 13 years, Kam worked as sales manager of the equipment division at Martin Brothers in Cedar Falls. Before his employment at Martin Brothers, Kam worked at Red Heart Pizza, Haycraft Cabinets, H & H Food Service and Metro Services. He also volunteered as a fireman for the West Union Fire Department for 12 years. Kam was known to anyone he met as a kind, loving selfless man who was very devoted to his wife and children. He never hesitated to jump right in and help people no matter what kind of a task it might be. He made an extraordinary impact on those that knew and loved him. Kam was his daughter Brinley's number one fan in the stands for volleyball and was proud to help coach son Max's team in football. He had a wonderful network of friends at their place at the river and his Martin Bros family was very special to him. He loved golf, NASCAR and was a big fan of the Steelers. He was always the last one to leave the party but the first one up to wash all the dishes. Most of all, his love and devotion to his wife, Missy, was inspirational. Kam is survived by his wife and their two children, Brinley Bea and Maxwell Jean; father, Richard Miller of West Union; siblings, Kirk (Crisha) Miller of Solon, Kory (Christy) Miller of Stewartville, Minn., and Katrina (Craig) Schmitt of West Union; father- and mother-in-law, Jean and Mary Ann Ott of Waucoma; brothers-in-law, Jeff (Ruth) Ott of Waukee and Tracy (Paula) Ott of New Hampton, many nieces and nephews; and very special friends Rick, Kathryn and Matt Moser. He was preceded in death by his mother, Judy Miller; sister, Bridget Miller; grandparents, Ralph and Edith Mann and Richard and Velma Miller; grandparents-in-law, Ben and Lorraine Busta and John and Margaret Ott; and good friend, Mike Moser.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 23, 2020