KANDY SUE CUMMINS Iowa City Kandy Sue Cummins, 68, of Iowa City, passed away Jan. 18, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family following a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at Lensing Funeral and Cremation Service, 605 Kirkwood Ave., Iowa City. Celebrating Kandy's life, a reception will follow the service at the VFW in Iowa City. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family. For the full obituary and online condolences, please visit www.lensingfuneral.com.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 21, 2020