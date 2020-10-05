KANG ANDERSON Toddville Kang Anderson, 72, of Toddville, Iowa, died on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at her home. A private family service will be held. All guests are respectfully requested to wear a mask and practice social distancing. A public Celebration of Life and burial in Dunkard Cemetery will take place at a later date. Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cedar Rapids is assisting the family. Kang was born March 25, 1948, in Taegu, South Korea, the daughter of Sung Ta Ho Kang and So Pun Tang. She worked for a thread factory and the tailor shop on Camp Carroll, South Korea, where she met her future husband, Carl Anderson. They were united in marriage on July 28, 1973, in Toddville. Kang worked in housekeeping for Mercy Medical Center then for Hiawatha Care Center. She was an excellent cook. Kang enjoyed fishing, gardening, woodworking and pottery. Survivors include her husband, Carl Anderson of Toddville; children, Anita (Matt) Matthew of Castle Rock, Colo., Tom (Meghan) Anderson of Springville, Iowa, and Leah (Clayton) Anderson of Toddville; grandchildren, Bayne Anderson, Mela Baccam and Maeve Anderson; sister-in-law, Judy (Ron) Bruner of Ely, Iowa; brother-in-law, Richard (Kelli) Anderson of Toddville; nephews, Chris and Nick Anderson; and nieces, Beth and Molly Bruner. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her cat, Mimi. Please share a memory of Kang at www.murdochfuneralhome.com
under obituaries.