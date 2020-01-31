|
|
KAREN A. FISCHER Cedar Rapids Karen A. Fischer, 54, of Cedar Rapids, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at the Oldorf Hospice House surrounded by her loving family. A visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2, at the Cedar Memorial Park Chapel Stateroom. Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 3, at St. Pius X Catholic Church. Burial immediately following at the Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Karen Anne Callan was born March 3, 1965, the daughter of Jerome L. and Kathleen A. (Zieser) Callan. She was married to Mark Fischer on June 14, 1986. Karen was a beloved wife, daughter, mother, grandmother and sister. She had a passion for her cosmetology career and loved her clients. Karen also enjoyed biking, gardening, exercising and spending time with her Sistahs and Ya-Yas. She was preceded in death by her father. Left to cherish Karen's memories are her husband of 33 years, Mark; children, Alyssa (Jason) Slattum and Alex Fischer; granddaughters, Haley and Hannah Slattum; mother, Kathleen Callan; brothers, David (Sherri), Joseph (Diane), Thomas (Elizabeth), Randall (Carrie) and Robert Callan; and sisters, Mary (Shawn) Waterhouse and Patricia (Tim) Glass. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Karen's name to Especially For You or St. Mary Catholic Church, Manchester, Iowa. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 31, 2020