KAREN A. OCKENFELS Cedar Rapids Karen A. Ockenfels, 60, of Johnston, Iowa, formerly of Cedar Rapids, passed away Monday, Nov. 4, 2019. Funeral service: 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, at Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories with the Rev. David Beckman officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at the chapel. Burial will be held in Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Survivors include her husband, Michael; stepsons, Jeremy Ockenfels of Richland, Wash., and Nickolas Ockenfels of Salt Lake City, Utah; siblings, Loren Neuzil of Decorah, Iowa, Janice Lincoln of Marion, Iowa, and Craig Neuzil of Simi Valley, Calif. Karen Ann Neuzil was born April 19, 1959, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the daughter of Norbert and Ione (Beckman) Neuzil. She graduated from South Winneshiek High School and attended Mount Mercy College. On Sept. 2, 1995, she married Michael Ockenfels in Cedar Rapids. Karen was a pharmacy tech for Walgreens for many years. Online condolences are welcome at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 7, 2019