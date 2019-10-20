|
KAREN CHAMBERS Cedar Rapids Our loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and best friend, Karen Chambers, unexpectedly left us on Oct. 15, 2019, at the age of 81 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Visitation is from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at the Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. Memorial Service is at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, in the Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories, 4200 First Ave. NE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52402. Private inurnment is at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Karen was born in Paton, Iowa, on April 3, 1938, the first child of Anna and Clifford Olson. Karen grew up in Dayton, Iowa, and after graduation, attended the Ray Vogue College of Design. Karen and Bruce were married in 1962. They spent the next two years in Ecuador teaching English. Karen and Bruce moved to Cedar Rapids in 1965 and she was employed at Armstrong's Department Store managing the handbag department. With the birth of her son, she became a stay-at-home mom. Karen owned KC Creations, where she created and sold ceramics at art fairs until retirement. Karen is survived by her husband, Bruce; a son, Clayton (Tammy); granddaughter, Morgan; and a sister, Cindy (Steve) Mirau. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Jerry. She was a caring, generous person, concerned with the welfare of people and animals. Karen was actively involved at Westminster Presbyterian, serving as a deacon, working at the Kids Closet and seldom missing a service. She enjoyed bringing smiles, warmth and laughter to her friends and family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to the Cedar Valley Humane Society. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under Obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 20, 2019