KAREN MAY CLASSON Hiawatha Karen May Classon of Hiawatha, passed away Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at Corridor Crossing Place in Cedar Rapids after an 11-year battle with Alzheimer's disease. Friends can visit with the family from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, at Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories. Burial will be in Alden Cemetery. Karen was born March 10, 1940, in Iowa Falls, Iowa, to Oscar and May Peterson of Popejoy, Iowa. She graduated from Popejoy High School in 1957. Upon graduation, Karen attended Ellsworth Community College before marrying her husband, Gary Classon, on Dec. 27, 1958, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. Soon afterward, Karen and Gary moved to Hiawatha, where they would live for the next 60 years and raise their family. Karen worked at Sears in Lindale Plaza for 30 years, retiring in 1995. Karen was an avid Iowa Hawkeye fan, attending many Iowa girls' basketball games cheering on the Hawks. She was a member of Hope United Church of Christ for more than 50 years, where she was very active and served on many committees. Karen enjoyed traveling with her husband, Gary, and they went on several cruises together. Her last big trip was to England with her husband, Gary, along with her daughter, Lorrie, and grandson, Ben. Above all, Karen was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Her greatest joy was spending time with her children and grandchildren and attending their activities. Karen is survived by her husband of 60 years, Gary; son, Mark (Darla) Classon of Cedar Rapids; daughter, Lorrie (Kevin) Popik of Norcross, Ga.; grandsons, Joe Classon of Marion and Ben James of Norcross; and granddaughters, Debbie Classon of West Des Moines and Gabrielle Onarheim of Cedar Rapids. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Jim Peterson and Mike Peterson; and sisters, Nellie White and infant Susan Peterson. The family wants to thank the staff at Meadow View Assisted Memory Care and Corridor Crossing Place for their devoted care of Karen for more than three years, as well as to the Essence of Life Hospice for making her last few months comfortable. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials in Karen's name to be directed to the . Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 20, 2019