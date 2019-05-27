Home

Murdoch Funeral Home
3855 Katz Dr
Marion, IA 52302
319-377-1553
Karen Diane McKee

Karen Diane McKee Obituary
KAREN DIANE MCKEE Marion Karen Diane McKee, 79, of Marion, Iowa, passed away Friday, May 24, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital, Cedar Rapids. Karen was born Feb. 29, 1940, in Milwaukee, the daughter of Elmo and Lois (James) Whitmer. She graduated from Marion High School and on Oct. 24, 1959, in Boone, Iowa, she was united in marriage to John "Jack" McKee. Karen was a school bus driver for the Springville and Anamosa school districts. She is survived by her sons, Kelly (Lori) McKee of Las Cruces, N.M., and Kevin McKee of Marion; four grandchildren, Hunter, Forest, Dakota and Jesse McKee; and her sister, Carol Fleener of Hartford, Ky. Karen was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and sister, Kay Waters. Please share a memory of Karen at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on May 27, 2019
