Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
605 Kirkwood Ave
Iowa City, IA 52240
319-338-8171
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
605 Kirkwood Ave
Iowa City, IA 52240
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Karen Stoddard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karen F. Stoddard

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Karen F. Stoddard Obituary
KAREN F. STODDARD Iowa City Karen F. Stoddard, 80, of Iowa City, died Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at home in Iowa City. A celebration of Karen's life will be held Sunday, Dec. 1, at 1 p.m. at the Iowa City . Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service in Iowa City is handling arrangements. Instead of flowers and plants, memorials can be directed to the Karen Stoddard Memorial Fund. Karen was born April 1, 1939, in Iowa City, the daughter of Elmer and Mildred (Kron) Wagner. A lifelong Iowa City resident, Karen's primary focus was raising her family. She also worked at Owens Brush (now Oral B) and for Johnson County Department of Human Services as a home health aide. In recent years, Karen owned and operated K & D Hauling in the Iowa City area. Survivors include her children, Cindy Baines of Iowa City, Tammy Watson (Larry) of Canton, Ill., David Stoddard (Robyn) of Panama City, Fla., Bob Stoddard (Annette) of Marion, Jeff Stoddard (Carolyn) of Iowa City and Julie Taylor of Iowa City; stepson, Adam Stoddard of Cedar Rapids; grandchildren, Tara Martenson (Matt), Madison Meeker, Kelsie Stoddard and Karlie Stoddard, Leah Rise, Alex Stoddard (Allison) and Shadoe Van Damme (Ashley); seven great-grandchildren and one on the way; and a brother, Gary Wagner of Iowa City. Karen was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ron; step-father, Joseph Benjamin; and son-in-law, Danny Baines. www.lensingfuneral.com
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Karen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -