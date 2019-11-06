|
KAREN F. STODDARD Iowa City Karen F. Stoddard, 80, of Iowa City, died Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at home in Iowa City. A celebration of Karen's life will be held Sunday, Dec. 1, at 1 p.m. at the Iowa City . Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service in Iowa City is handling arrangements. Instead of flowers and plants, memorials can be directed to the Karen Stoddard Memorial Fund. Karen was born April 1, 1939, in Iowa City, the daughter of Elmer and Mildred (Kron) Wagner. A lifelong Iowa City resident, Karen's primary focus was raising her family. She also worked at Owens Brush (now Oral B) and for Johnson County Department of Human Services as a home health aide. In recent years, Karen owned and operated K & D Hauling in the Iowa City area. Survivors include her children, Cindy Baines of Iowa City, Tammy Watson (Larry) of Canton, Ill., David Stoddard (Robyn) of Panama City, Fla., Bob Stoddard (Annette) of Marion, Jeff Stoddard (Carolyn) of Iowa City and Julie Taylor of Iowa City; stepson, Adam Stoddard of Cedar Rapids; grandchildren, Tara Martenson (Matt), Madison Meeker, Kelsie Stoddard and Karlie Stoddard, Leah Rise, Alex Stoddard (Allison) and Shadoe Van Damme (Ashley); seven great-grandchildren and one on the way; and a brother, Gary Wagner of Iowa City. Karen was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ron; step-father, Joseph Benjamin; and son-in-law, Danny Baines. www.lensingfuneral.com
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 6, 2019