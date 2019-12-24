|
KAREN JUNE GOODENBOUR Vinton Karen June Goodenbour, 80, died in her sleep Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at Virginia Gay Nursing and Rehab in Vinton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Vinton with Father Jim Brokman as celebrant. Visitation will be one hour before Mass on Friday at the church. Burial will be in Mineral Ridge Cemetery in Boone. Karen was born Feb. 8, 1939, in Boone, Iowa, the daughter of Earl and Sylvia Pederson Clarke. She attended school in Boone until her family moved to Waterloo. She graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1959. On June 24, 1960, Karen was united in marriage to Robert William Goodenbour at St. John Catholic Church in Waterloo. The couple resided in Boone, Des Moines and Vinton. Karen worked as a home caregiver for Hawkeye Home Care and Workforce Development for more than 30 years, retiring in 2005. Karen was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Vinton. She enjoyed playing cards, listening to music and collecting Washington-era collectibles. Karen is survived by her children, Mary (Richard) Clifford of Bussey, Janet Hurst of Cedar Rapids, Joseph (Jessica) Goodenbour of Garrison, Kathleen (Brian) Snow of Lineville, Mo., and Tina (Steven) Goodenbour of Marengo; her sisters, Elaine Wheelock of Boone and LaVonne Stephenson of Vinton; her brother-in-law, Otto Bush of Vinton; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert, in 1977; brothers, Duane and Ronald Clarke; sisters, Betty Williams and Pamela Bush; niece, Cathy Connolly; and great-niece, Heather Connolly. The family will direct memorials to Parkinson's and Alzheimer's research. Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home is caring for Karen and her family. Condolences may be left at www.vsrfh.com.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 24, 2019