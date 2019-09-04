Home

Cedar Memorial
Karen Grummer Obituary
KAREN KAY GRUMMER Cedar Rapids Karen Kay Grummer, 80, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, at The Meth-Wick Community. A visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, with a memorial service celebrating Karen's life beginning 2 p.m. at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. Private inurnment at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Karen was born Feb. 26, 1939, in Urbana, Iowa, the daughter of Leeon and Dora (Cumberland) Kiler. She graduated and received her teaching certificate from the University of Iowa. After graduation, she was a teacher at Trinity Lutheran School for many years. During this time, Karen married Norman Grummer on Dec. 28, 1960, in Cedar Rapids. In 1978, Karen received her master's degree in social work and began her career at Grant Wood AEA. Karen retired in 2005. Karen always will be remembered for being a loving and wonderful wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She is survived by her children, Renee (Scott) Grummer-Miller of Cedar Rapids and Jeff (Deb) Grummer of Ames; seven grandchildren, Laura (Dan) Dydra, Melanie (Nick) Bouzek, Megan (Josiah) Fitzsimmons, Jennifer (Ryan) Hamdorf, Andrew Miller, Molly (Zach) Rasavanh and Matt Grummer; two great-grandchildren, Brecken and Rowan; and special friend, Bill Jamison of Cedar Rapids. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Norman Grummer; and a brother, Kenneth Kiler. In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to a . Online condolences may be left at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 4, 2019
