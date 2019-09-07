|
KAREN K. DUNNABECK Northville, Mich. Karen K. Dunnabeck, 75, longtime resident of Northville, passed away peacefully on Sept. 4, 2019. She was born Aug. 9, 1944, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, daughter of Kenneth and Dorothea (nee Freeman) Willits. She graduated from Jefferson High School in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Class of 1962. Karen was united in marriage to Joseph F. Dunnabeck on Feb. 26, 1966. They spent 53 loving years together as husband and wife. Karen was a member of Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church since moving to the area in 1971. She served on the OLV Christian Education Committee for many years. Karen volunteered as a Girl Scout Leader for Troop 573 and oversaw other troops in the area. She was a devoted homemaker and took wonderful care of her family. Karen enjoyed gardening, both flower and vegetable. Her beautiful flower gardens of perennials, annuals and Spanish moss attracted many hummingbirds and butterflies to her yard. She and her family raised up to 100 chickens per year, including fryers, roasters and laying hens. Karen was a talented cake decorator and enjoyed creating special occasion cakes for family and friends. As a teenager she was very active in dance competitions and demonstrations. She once won a teenage dance contest in Iowa on something similar to "American Bandstand." Karen loved to attend all types of sporting events, including baseball, hockey, skateboarding and the rodeo. Also known as Casey, she had a dry sense of humor and could tell a great joke. Karen is survived by her beloved husband, Joseph F. Dunnabeck; her daughters, Sherri Lea (Mitch) Crossley, Janet Marie Dunnabeck, Patricia Lynn Dunnabeck and Donna Sue (Bernie) Brossan; her grandchildren, Brandi (Kevin), Brittany, Joe, Gabby Maschke, Dalton, Carol, Gavin, and Jolene; her great grandchildren, Willow, Chesnie and Lyric; her sister-in-law, Patsy Dunnabeck; and many, many, many nieces and nephews and their extended families. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Roger Willits; her sister-in-law, Kathy Dunnabeck; her brothers-in-law, John Hooker, Thomas Dunnabeck and Bruce White; her niece, Kristina Hooker; her father-in-law, Joe Dunnabeck; and her mother-in-law, Mary Dunnabeck. Visitation will be held from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, with a Scripture service at 5 p.m. at Casterline Funeral Home, 122 W. Dunlap St., Northville. The Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 9, in state beginning at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, 133 Orchard Dr., Northville. Mrs. Dunnabeck will be laid to rest at South Lyon Cemetery in South Lyon, Mich. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorial contributions to St. Paul of the Cross Passionist Retreat Center, 23333 Schoolcraft Rd., Detroit, MI 48223. Please share condolences at www.casterlinefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 7, 2019