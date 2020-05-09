Home

Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
Cedar Memorial
Karen K. Siechert


1940 - 2020
Karen K. Siechert Obituary
KAREN K. SIECHERT Marion Karen K. Siechert, 80, of Marion, died Friday, May 8, 2020, at the Mercy Hospice House in Hiawatha. Private services will be on Monday at the Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories. Entombment in Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Survivors include two daughters, Tamara (Michael) Fensterman of Cedar Rapids and Kimberly (Michael) Katalinich of Hiawatha; and two grandchildren, Stephanie (Jake) Tjepkes and Rachel Fensterman. She was preceded in death by her husband and parents. Karen was born April 10, 1940, in Marshalltown, the daughter of Fred and Alice (Nekola) Saver. She married Carl W. Siechert on Sept. 23, 1961, in Cedar Rapids. Carl passed away in 2018. Karen was a cook at AEGON and retired from there after many years of service. She enjoyed hosting both family and friends and everyone delighted in her cooking and fabulous baked goods. Karen was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother whose memory will be cherished by all who knew and loved her. Memorial donations may be given to the Parkinson's Foundation. Please leave a message or tribute to Karen's family on our web page, www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on May 9, 2020
