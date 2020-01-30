|
KAREN KAY (ANDERSON) ACHEY Tipton Karen Kay (Anderson) Achey, 74, of rural Tipton, entered eternity on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, in the comfort of her own home. It was Karen's wish to be cremated and have a private burial at a later date. Online condolences may be shared at www.fryfuneralhome.com. Karen Kay Anderson was on born Jan. 6, 1946, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and was the daughter of Ronald and Dorothy Osborn Anderson. Karen attended school in Stanwood until her family moved to Tipton, so she began her 10th-grade year at Tipton High School and graduated with the Class of 1964. A dashing young man and a member of her class eventually caught her eye, and on Nov. 28, 1964, Karen was united in marriage to Johnny Edward Achey in the Red Oak Grove Presbyterian Church in Red Oak. Karen worked as a teller at the First National Bank, and then became half owner of the Land Title Corporation Title Search Co. After this, Karen worked for Frank Magid and Associates as a supervisor until her retirement. Karen is survived by her husband of 55 years, Johnny Edward Achey of Tipton; her daughter, Elizabeth and her husband, Rick Waltz, who live across the road from her home; her granddaughters, Mackenzie, Madeline and Elizabeth "Boo" Waltz; her sisters, Marilyn (Denny) Carney of Tipton, Linda (Mike) Spurgeon of Decorah; her brother, Ray Anderson of Cedar Rapids; and nieces and nephews. Karen was preceded in death by her daughter, Jody Ann Achey; and her parents, Ronald and Dorothy Anderson.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 30, 2020