KAREN L. MEYER Cedar Rapids Karen L. Meyer, 77, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at Grand Living at Indian Creek, Cedar Rapids. Visitation: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Memorial service will follow visitation at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Karen was born March 26, 1942, in Clarence, the daughter of James "Jim" and Mildred "Milly" (Ruther) Sawyer. On Oct. 26, 1957, she was united in marriage to Robert "Bob" Meyer at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa. She was a stay-at-home mother and child care provider. After her children were older, she became a teacher associate and yearbook and cheerleading adviser for Center Point Schools. Karen also was a Sunday school teacher and superintendent for Center Point United Methodist Church. She loved to watch her grandchildren's activities, golf, play cards, go to book club, make homemade cards and enjoy a glass of red wine. Karen also enjoyed flowers and gardening. Survivors include her husband, Bob Meyer of Cedar Rapids; children, Diane Meyer of Cedar Rapids and Doug Meyer of Portland, Ore.; grandchildren, Abby Burger Cladek (Mike Cladek) of Denver, Colo., Amanda Burger of Scottsdale, Ariz., Andrea Meyer of Marion, Iowa, Lauren Meyer of Dallas, Texas, and Bobby Meyer of Dallas, Texas; great-grandchildren, Keira and Addison Milam and Jack and Alice Hunt; siblings, Jim (Laura) Sawyer of Phoenix, Ariz., and Rick (Deb) Meyer of Clarence, Iowa; daughter-in-law, Jila Meyer of Las Vegas; sister-in-law, Mary Ann Sachs of St. George, Utah; and her granddog, LB. Karen was preceded in death by her parents, Jim and Milly Sawyer; and her son, Mike Meyer. Please share a memory of Karen at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 22, 2020