KAREN MARIE BARFELS Iowa City Karen Marie Barfels, 65, of Iowa City, passed away at home on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Palmer House Stable, 200 E. Main St., Solon, Iowa, from 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 9. Karen was born on April 12, 1953, the daughter of Kenneth and Arlene (Monk) Boddicker of Walker, Iowa. Karen graduated from Anamosa High School and married Dennis Barfels, Belle Plaine, on Feb. 14, 1977, at the Little Church of the West in Las Vegas, Nev. After working various jobs, Karen found her true calling in nursing. She started her career at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics on 4JC West and worked in the cardiovascular intensive care unit before moving to the ambulatory surgery center, where she retired in February of 2018. Karen loved her job and the people she worked with. Throughout her life, she enjoyed the outdoors and spent many vacations with her husband, Dennis, hiking the trails of national parks throughout the U.S. Karen also loved to bicycle and you could find her riding with her sisters whenever possible. Another joy was spending time with her grandchildren, Dylan and Dani. She always was up for any activity and they spent countless hours playing games together, sharpening their competitive skills. Karen is survived by her husband, Dennis; daughter, Dawn and David Pitts; grandchildren, Dylan and Danielle Pitts; and siblings, Shari and Kevin Huber, Kris and Tom Frimml, Sue and Tom Sedenka, Lisa Boddicker, Ken and Tess Boddicker and their families. She was preceded in death by her parents; and nephew, Chad McNamara. Karen's compassion and kindness for others, fun-loving spirit and appetite for life will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully has requested that any memorial contribution be made to Hospice Compassus, 5005 Bowling St. SW, Cedar Rapids, IA 52404. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.iowacremation.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on Feb. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary