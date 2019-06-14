KAREN MARIE NIELSEN Springville Karen Marie Nielsen, 81, of Springville, passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. An Eastern Star service conducted by Marion Chapter 183 OES, will be held at 3:30 p.m. Friday, June 14, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion. Following the Eastern Star service, a Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, at the funeral home. A funeral service will take place at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 15, at United Methodist Church in Springville, officiated by the Rev. Sue-Ellen Sherman. Burial will follow in Springville Cemetery in Springville. Karen was born Sept. 30, 1937, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the daughter of Harvey and Ella (Rinderknecht) Krug. She graduated from Atkins High School in 1955 and went on to attend the Cedar Rapids Business College. After graduating, she worked as a secretary for the Warden at the Anamosa State Penitentiary and a legal secretary for Kubicek, Novak, & Kubicek Attorneys at Law. On Feb. 8, 1958, Karen was united in marriage to Paul Richard Nielsen at St. Stephen's Lutheran Church in Atkins, Iowa. To this union, two children were born and she chose to stay home and raise their family. Karen was a member of the Springville United Methodist Church, Marion Chapter 183 Order of Eastern Star and the Paralta Embroidery Club. She enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, playing the piano, loved her cats and the color purple. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Karen is survived and lovingly remembered by her husband of 61 years, Paul Nielsen of Springville; son, Steve Nielsen of Springville; daughter, Sue (Terry) Soukup of Springville; sister, Audrey (David) Glasgow, of Victor, Iowa; brother, Everett (Krista) Krug, of Hiawatha, Iowa; brother-in-law, David Lensch of Cedar Rapids; and her two cats, "Prince" and "Dolly," who she loved dearly. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Inez Lensch; and her beloved cat, "Snuggles." Memorials may be made in Karen Nielsen's memory to Camp Courageous, 12007 190th St., Monticello, IA 52310; El Kahir Shrine, 905 Tower Terrace Road, Hiawatha, IA 52233; or a favorite . Please share a memory of Karen at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on June 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary